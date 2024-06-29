Lewis Hamilton ‘hunting’ for Austrian GP F1 podium after ‘changing the car’

"We have changed the car so I am hoping it will be better tomorrow in race pace."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed Mercedes made significant changes to their car ahead of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton secured fifth on the grid at the Red Bull Ring, within a tenth of Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.

It was a strong result for Mercedes, which continues to be the third-fastest team in F1 behind Red Bull and McLaren.

Hamilton was content with the “progress” Mercedes had made ahead of qualifying but was lukewarm about his final Q3 effort.

“We made some progress with the balance of the car,” he said. “I should have probably started the weekend with this balance but nonetheless it was OK.

“The lap was pretty decent at the end. Middle sector was a little bit down.

“Overall it was alright.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Hamilton is confident the setup changes will improve on his “pretty poor” race pace from the sprint as he eyes a possible podium challenge.

“My race pace was pretty poor this morning,” he added. “We have changed the car so I am hoping it will be better tomorrow in race pace.

“We’ve gone up on the rear wing. I am hoping we can lean a bit more on the Ferraris and try and hunt for the podium somehow.

“I’ve got to get past the Ferrari as soon as possible.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
15m ago
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Marc Marquez penalty
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
23m ago
Expert verdict delivered on Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris rule-breaking battle
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen
F1
News
29m ago
Will Max Verstappen apologise for Lando Norris clash? “We’ll talk about it”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture after collision with Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture…
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Enea Bastianini admits qualifying woes need to be addressed to win
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
54m ago
Lando Norris: “I got taken out” | Friends with Max Verstappen? “It depends…”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after contact with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after…

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
54m ago
2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results after Marc Marquez penalty
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin: “I don’t think I had the chance” to beat Francesco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez receives Assen MotoGP post-race penalty
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on third Assen win: “The best one in MotoGP”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia