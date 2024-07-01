Carlos Sainz sends Williams clear message over F1 future: “I’m going to take all the time I need”

Carlos Sainz insists he’s in no rush to decide his F1 future despite some teams losing patience over how long he’s taking to make a decision.

Sainz’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic with three teams - Alpine, Sauber and Williams - all reportedly interested.

Once Sainz makes his decision, it’s likely that will set off the rest of the F1 driver market with the likes of Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas waiting to see which teams are still available after the Spaniard chooses.

Over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, reports emerged claiming that Williams were losing patience waiting for Sainz’s position and the door might close on the Ferrari driver.

Whether it’s true or a ploy to get Sainz to make a decision quicker, the 29-year-old isn’t in a rush to make a decision over his F1 future.

Sainz returned to the F1 podium at the Austrian Grand Prix with a solid drive to third.

Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, Sainz batted off questions that he would be pressured into a decision.

“As I said before, for sure that pressure, I’m not going to receive it on a Sunday afternoon after a podium where I’m keen to enjoy it,” he said. “As I said before, I think it’s sometimes, like George was saying, we take it for granted when we’re in one of these podiums celebrating, wearing a Ferrari suit.

“And yeah, I was thinking to try to enjoy this moment, because who knows when it’s going to be the next time in the future. And also, as much as maybe there are some teams that are nervous or pressuring me, it’s time for me also to enjoy this moment of being on a podium.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…

“And yeah, I’m going to be honest with and straightforward with the teams. But it’s such an important decision for me also that I’m going to take all the time that I need to take it. And if there’s teams that cannot wait or are a bit impatient, yeah, I cannot do anything about it.

“It’s going to be my future, my decision, and I’m going to try and be as honest as possible with everyone and give myself the time that I need.”

Sainz has been described as the “cork in the bottle” in terms of the F1 driver market.

For example, if he joins Alpine, that would allow Ocon and Bottas to join Haas and Williams respectively.

On the other hand, if he was to join Williams, that could leave Bottas without a drive if Alpine opt for either Jack Doohan or Mick Schumacher, while Ocon is reportedly the front-runner at Haas.