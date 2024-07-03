Toto Wolff admits “bruising” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit

Toto Wolff has conceded that a part of Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes was “bruising”.

Hamilton informed the Mercedes F1 team principal and part-owner ahead of this season that it would be their last together, before he joins Ferrari in 2025.

This weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix will be Hamilton’s final time driving for Mercedes at Silverstone, as a result.

Wolff told Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle in a sit-down interview about an aspect of Hamilton’s exit which was particularly challenging.

“What was bruising was that I didn’t have any time to react,” said Wolff.

“I said ‘okay, how are we announcing this?’

“It was clear that it was leaking from Ferrari.

“If I put myself in his shoes? He’s in the last phase of his career, the team wasn’t doing well, everybody wants to wear a red overall with a yellow prancing horse. Probably, the financial terms were also positive.

“So I can get my head around why he is doing that. I have peace with him, our relationship goes much deeper.

“Twelve years we have been friends and allies, and brothers in crime.

“He will be a competitor in the car but we haven’t divorce as friends.

“I didn’t have enough time to call our sponsors and shareholders to explain what is happening.”

Wolff was asked if Hamilton’s mood has been impacted this season, knowing it is his last representing Mercedes.

“This year was really good, always constructive,” Wolff answered. “There were moments where he wasn’t happy, but no different to the past two years.”

He was asked if, next year, he will ‘secretly’ wish good fortune to his friend Hamilton.

Wolff said: “I’d much rather us winning! This is what we can influence.

“I only wish him the best - but behind us.”

But for now, Wolff and Hamilton remained aligned.

Mercedes are entering Silverstone after winning last weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix, the home race of Red Bull.

George Russell’s victory owed much to the clash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, but it still represents a huge step forward for Mercedes who have struggled to keep pace with Red Bull for two-and-a-half seasons.

Wolff has vowed to deliver another grand prix victory for Hamilton before his exit.