Martin Brundle issues response to Brian May after awkward F1 grid walk snub at British GP

Martin Brundle has issued an apology to legendary Queen guitarist Brian May following an awkward interaction during the F1 grid walk at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Brundle attempted to interview May, who was present at Silverstone as a guest of Mercedes.

As he approached May, Brundle said during his grid walk “Brian are you up for a chat with Sky?”

May refused, leading Brundle to say: “You don’t need to know anything. Nice to see you on the grid, thank you very much.”

Addressing the viewers: “We don’t want to make life difficult for him. He said he doesn’t know enough about F1. I respect that. He doesn’t want to stand there and pretend he does. That’s absolutely fine.”

May addressed the situation with a post on his website.

“I had a great day at Silverstone thanks to the kindness of the Mercedes team and my grandson had some truly historic birthday moments,” May noted.

“And by the way, apologies to Mr Brundle. Absolutely no intention of snubbing you. All you see is someone who is nervous of speaking about something of which he has little understanding and anxious to get to where he is supposed to be.”

Shortly after, Brundle took to social media to apologise.

He wrote on his X account: “It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone.

“I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV. Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or anywhere else for that matter.”