Williams send ‘stepping stone’ warning to Carlos Sainz as he mulls over F1 future

Williams send Carlos Sainz a warning as they continue to wait on a decision over his F1 future.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
James Vowles doesn’t want Williams to be a ‘stepping stone’ for F1 drivers as Carlos Sainz continues to mull over his future.

Williams have one seat available for F1 2025, with Sainz reportedly at the top of their wishlist for next year.

However, Sainz is in no rush to make a decision as he waits to see what happens at Red Bull and Mercedes.

Sainz also has other options in Alpine and Sauber/Audi for next year.

Speaking to Talksport, Vowles made clear that Williams want a driver that is committed to the team and wants to be part of their journey.

“I think we’ve been fairly forthright and open on who we’d like to sign, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen,” Vowles said. “We know where we place in the grand scheme of things.

“What I would say is this, what I want is a driver that also wants to be a part of our journey, that wants to really, understands what Williams is about, both the old and the new, and wants that to be at the heart of what they’re doing driving wise.

“And sometimes that doesn’t match up. Sometimes it does, but that’s really important to me.”

Vowles joined Williams at the start of last year having spent a number of years as Mercedes’ head of strategy.

James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
Many suggested that Vowles move to Williams’ top job was a ploy to gain experience before returning to Mercedes in the future when Toto Wolff eventually steps down.

Unsurprisingly, Vowles is keen for Williams to avoid being seen as a ‘stepping stone’ to the bigger teams.

“Correct. And that’s not what I see at all. I left Mercedes to come here,” he added.

“The reason why I did is not because I’m bored of winning, but rather I want to invest in something that’s my own, that has my fingerprint on it, and the fingerprint of a thousand other people working in this organisation, and the fingerprint of Alex [Albon] that would join us on that journey.

“That’s important to me. It’s important to him. And I want that to be at the foundation of a decision.”

