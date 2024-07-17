Mercedes can’t “challenge for victories every weekend” as they target further F1 upgrades

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed his team is “working hard” to bring further upgrades to improve the W15’s F1 performance ahead of the summer break in August.

Mercedes have enjoyed an impressive trajectory in recent rounds with a Monaco upgrade seemingly turning their season around.

The team have won two races and are firmly in the fight with Red Bull and McLaren.

Mercedes locked out the front row last time out at Silverstone before dominating the early stages of the race in dry conditions.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes have more upgrades on the way.

“We head into the upcoming double header with momentum,” Wolff said. “We have continued to make progress with the W15 in recent races. That has led to headline results in Austria and Silverstone.

“However, we know we don't yet have a car that can challenge for victories every weekend. The team is working hard to bring more steps of performance that we hope will enable us to do that.

“Those efforts will continue over the next two races and right up until shutdown.”

Mercedes are unsure whether they will be able to take their Silverstone performance into Hungary due to the significantly different track conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be over 30 degrees across the Hungary weekend - a stark difference to that at the British GP.

Assessing Mercedes’ chances in Hungary, Wolff added: “The Hungaroring is different in character to the past couple of circuits. Unlike Silverstone, it features plenty of tight and twisty sections, with just one meaningful straight.

“It does contain some high-speed corners too however and it will therefore be another good examination of the gains we've made across the corner speed range. We head into the weekend focused on doing the best job we can.

“We hope to maintain this positive trajectory and finish the first half of the season as strongly as possible.”

