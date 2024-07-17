Ralf Schumacher reacts to kind reception after coming out as gay

“Many thanks for the many congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all.”

Ralf Schumacher with his boyfriend, Etienne
Ralf Schumacher with his boyfriend, Etienne

Ralf Schumacher has given his reaction to the warm reception he received after announcing that he is in a same-sex relationship.

On Sunday, Schumacher took to Instagram to announce his relationship, posting a picture of him with his boyfriend, Etienne.

Under the initial post he wrote: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Since then, the six-time F1 race winner posted another picture thanking everyone for their support and comments.

He wrote: “Many thanks for the many congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all.”

A spokesperson of the Schumacher family has also released a statement to the German media after the positive reaction.

It noted that both men were “overwhelmed” by the response.

The statement said: “Ralf and Etienne are overwhelmed by the great response from around the world, nobody could have expected that.”

Schumacher’s coming out makes him the first LGBTQ+ driver in F1 since Mike Buettler and Lella Lombardi.

Ralf - who is the younger brother of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher - retired from the sport at the end of 2007.

Since then, he’s been a vocal TV pundit in Germany.

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villenueve declared he was “very happy” for Schumacher.

He’s quoted as saying: “This is great news for Ralf, I am very very happy for him and I can’t imagine how difficult all those years must have been having to carry the weight of hiding.”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill - who was famously teammates with Schumacher at Jordan - took to X to give his response to the news: "Mate, I never really clicked with Ralf, but I'm happy he's happy. 

"Sincerely, we get our knickers in a twist about sexuality. It's not a choice you either are or you aren't one way or another. As long as there is love and respect, it's cool. 'Whatever gets you through the night' Lennon."

