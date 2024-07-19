Lando Norris tops second Hungarian GP practice as Charles Leclerc crashes

Lando Norris set the pace ahead of Max Verstappen in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Lando Norris led the way in second practice at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in a session that was truncated by a crash for Charles Leclerc.

McLaren’s Norris was 0.243s clear of reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Red Bull’s significantly upgraded RB20, while Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, 0.397s off the pace.

The fastest laps of the session came after a lengthy red flag period caused when Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari and crashed at Turn 5.

Leclerc got wide on the Turn 4 exit kerb and suffered a high-speed spin into the barriers on the far side of the track, causing damage to the left-hand side of his Ferrari, as well as the front wing.

Ferrari had set the pace in FP1, running an upgraded floor on their car with the aim of resolving recent bouncing issues which have hampered their competitiveness.

Sergio Perez improved to fourth in the afternoon, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, outgoing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Daniel Ricciardo popped his RB into eighth, with Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso completing the rest of the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectively.

There was a near-miss involving Sauber’s Zhou Gaunyu and Perez shortly after the session resumed following the red flag.

Zhou caught a slow-moving Perez on the run to Turn 5 and spun wildly as he nearly tripped over the Mexican, who he criticised over team radio.

"This Red Bull, what the ****?” Zhou angrily exclaimed. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes ‘not on form’ in Hungary as hot weather struggles continue
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
37m ago
‘Eating him up inside’ - Lewis Hamilton’s ‘suffering’ from winless F1 run pinpointed
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
45m ago
Jonathan Rea dishes out warning: “My best Friday with Yamaha…”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
1h ago
‘What’s going on?’ - Christian Horner reveals kitchen talks with Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris tops second Hungarian GP practice as Charles Leclerc crashes
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Latest News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Explained: Marc Marquez’s season so far given a crunch rating
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari deny “20 engineers” claim about Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Toprak Razgatlioglu is out of reach unless "we make a big step"
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega