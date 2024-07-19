Lando Norris tops second Hungarian GP practice as Charles Leclerc crashes

Lando Norris led the way in second practice at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in a session that was truncated by a crash for Charles Leclerc.

McLaren’s Norris was 0.243s clear of reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Red Bull’s significantly upgraded RB20, while Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, 0.397s off the pace.

The fastest laps of the session came after a lengthy red flag period caused when Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari and crashed at Turn 5.

Leclerc got wide on the Turn 4 exit kerb and suffered a high-speed spin into the barriers on the far side of the track, causing damage to the left-hand side of his Ferrari, as well as the front wing.

Ferrari had set the pace in FP1, running an upgraded floor on their car with the aim of resolving recent bouncing issues which have hampered their competitiveness.

Sergio Perez improved to fourth in the afternoon, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, outgoing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Daniel Ricciardo popped his RB into eighth, with Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso completing the rest of the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectively.

There was a near-miss involving Sauber’s Zhou Gaunyu and Perez shortly after the session resumed following the red flag.

Zhou caught a slow-moving Perez on the run to Turn 5 and spun wildly as he nearly tripped over the Mexican, who he criticised over team radio.

"This Red Bull, what the ****?” Zhou angrily exclaimed.