EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari deny “20 engineers” claim about Adrian Newey

Ferrari have denied a claim that a contract negotiation with Adrian Newey hit a stumbling block over his request.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Newey's wish to bring 20 engineers with him to Ferrari have caused a “stalemate” in talks.

Ferrari have exclusively told Crash.net, who are in the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix paddock, that there is no truth to the report.

Ferrari did not comment on whether they are, in fact, in negotiations to recruit Newey.

The Italian newspaper had reported that the problem with negotiations between Newey and Ferrari, which they say have lasted for two months, was “perhaps insurmountable” but we can now reveal that no such issue exists.

Newey is arguably the most coveted individual in the F1 paddock, after confirming he will exit Red Bull.

His departure early next year will allow time to work on the 2026 iteration of his new employers’ car, should he opt to sign for another F1 team.

The onset of the new engine regulations in 2026 means that hiring Newey, a serial championship winner throughout his legendary career, could be a catalyst for dominance for whoever convinces him.

Ferrari have long been credited with leading the chase. Aston Martin are also thought to be interested.

Ferrari had infamously failed with three previous pursuits but, after Newey confirmed his Red Bull exit, he reportedly met with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in London before jetting to the Miami Grand Prix.

His desire to remain living in Britain was a problem in previous, historic negotiations with Ferrari but is thought to be less of an issue this time.

Newey, now aged 65, is the brains behind Red Bull’s dominant car of the past three seasons which Max Verstappen has won his drivers’ titles with.

Newey also oversaw Sebastian Vettel’s four titles.

He has been behind 13 drivers’ titles and 12 constructors’ titles. Williams, the F1 team Newey previously worked for, represent a romantic option if he opts for a comeback.

But his next destination remains a source of intrigue, and Newey has been tight-lipped whenever questioned about where he will go.