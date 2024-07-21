Sergio Perez hit with worrying Red Bull judgement; possible replacement named

Helmut Marko emphasised that Sergio Perez’s place in the Red Bull will be decided shortly - while naming a possible successor.

Perez’s latest shambolic outing saw him crash in qualifying for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. He has qualified in 16th.

It is a fresh blow for the driver, and his team, at a time where pressure on Perez is even more intense because of McLaren and Mercedes’ growing threat to Red Bull.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row in qualifying ahead of Max Verstappen.

With only next weekend’s Belgium Grand Prix until the summer break, Perez has two races until Red Bull will sit down and discuss whether he should continue in their car for the second half of the season.

Marko ominously told Sky Germany: "We are sticking to our approach and are still waiting for the next race.

“Then we'll sit down together and see what we're going to do."

The form of Daniel Ricciardo in the sister team RB has improved lately, while Red Bull junior Liam Lawson drove their car for a promotional day recently.

"Lawson not only did the test but also do a lot of simulator work," Marko said.

He crucially admitted: "This is certainly a candidate, if there could be a necessary candidate."

Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson commented on Perez’s form: “Too many mistakes in too short a time.

“It’s a simple mistake. He’s on the kerb, a painted surface. It holds water. He drifted too far.

“He’s in the spotlight because of negativity… then another mistake. It’s piling on top.

“I do think he’s the type of character that can bounce back. You hear it in his mindset, he’s incredible like that.

“He’s one of those people who can brush it aside. I would be stressing all night, it would overload me. But he’s different.”

Naomi Schiff added: “He has managed a lot of this quite well.

“Sometimes you wonder what causes these dips? How much of it is his mental state? It can’t just be his driving, there’s got to be more to it than that.

“I feel for him. There’s a human element to this. One thing after another…”