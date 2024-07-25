Sergio Perez '100% sure' Belgian Grand Prix won’t be final F1 race for Red Bull

Sergio Perez is sure this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix won't be his final outing for Red Bull in F1.

Sergio Perez is adamant his F1 future with Red Bull is secure amid speculation this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix could be his final outing for the team.

Perez’s F1 future has been a hot topic in recent months following a poor run of form since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Mexican hasn’t finished higher than seventh since Miami - which was at the start of May.

Perez’s stuttering form has meant that Red Bull’s position at the top of the constructors’ championship isn’t secure.

After McLaren’s 1-2 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull’s lead is just 51 points.

As a result, Perez could be replaced for the second half of the season to ensure Red Bull come away with the teams’ title.

However, Perez is adamant he will be on the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix - the race after the summer break.

Speaking in Belgium on Thursday, where Crash.net are in the paddock, Perez was asked if he is “100% sure” that this weekend’s race won’t be his last one for Red Bull.

He replied: “Yes correct.”

Perez was then pressed on why he’s so sure about being with the team beyond this weekend given the amount of speculation about his future.

“I know what’s in my contract. I know the team trusts in me. I know where the main focus which is on delivering on track,” he explained.

The 34-year-old also revealed that he’s not spoken to Helmut Marko about his comments over a discussion about Perez’s future during the summer break.

Marko and Christian Horner will discuss the situation after the race at Spa as to whether Perez is replaced.

“Something to ask him,” Perez said. “I haven’t spoken about that particular point. Like I say. I feel like the whole team is fully focused on getting back on track. The rest is pure speculation. The team is really working hard with me to get the season back on track.

“On winning the constructors’ championship. It’s all what we are working on. There hasn’t been any further discussions than getting our season back on track.”

Perez shrugged off suggestions that he was frustrated by the comments Marko makes in the media, conceding that’s just how Red Bull operates.

“It’s how this team operates,” he concluded. “How it is. I am fine with it. I focus on the team. I focus within the team to get the maximum out of the team, out of the car. The rest, like I say, it’s pure speculation.

“I am not worried about it. I know where I stand. That’s not my concern. My only concern I have is to get my season back on track. The rest I am pretty chilled about.”

