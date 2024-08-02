Oscar Piastri: McLaren winning the F1 constructors’ title “the first target”, not the drivers’

Oscar Piastri has revealed that McLaren’s “first target” is to win this year’s F1 constructors’ championship, not the drivers’ championship.

McLaren sit just 42 points behind Red Bull in the teams’ standings ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.

In the drivers’ championship, Lando Norris is Max Verstappen’s closest challenger, but there’s 78 points between the pair.

With Red Bull sticking with Sergio Perez, McLaren are optimistic of taking their first teams’ title since 1998.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Piastri outlined McLaren’s goal for the second half of the year.

"The first objective is to win the constructors' for the team and I think we've got a very strong chance of doing that," Piastri said.

“We've been closing the gap to Red Bull in the last six or seven races.

“I think for me, the drivers' standings, of course I'd like to finish as high as I can. I'm not not out of the running for the championship myself, it's a very big ask, but I want to string together good races, build consistency on that front, and really help the team to win the constructors'.

“If it comes to a situation where I need to help Lando later in the year then of course it is something we'll discuss, but the first target is to win the constructors' and try do a good job for myself as well.”

Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship,…

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted though that both remain “priorities” as you need a strong run in the drivers’ to win the constructors’ crown.

"They are both [drivers' and constructors'] priorities because, ultimately, to win the constructors', we need our two drivers to be as high up as possible. I'd like to see both drivers in the top three,” Brown explained.

“We've got second and fourth right now. And the closer we get to the drivers', the closer that'll get us to the constructors', so we're going for both because all points count.

“I guess the next big occasion for us would be trying to go for the championship. It's certainly a nice feeling. The drivers, the team and everyone has done a wonderful job to get 10 podiums in a row. It is pretty awesome.

"To be competing for the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championship is a pretty cool place to be coming into the summer break. So there's a lot of work you have to do, it's not going to be easy. It's going to be an exciting second part of the year, but I'm very happy with everything that's been accomplished here at McLaren."