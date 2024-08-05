Lewis Hamilton “right back in the game” and “eyeing championship fight” with Ferrari

"I think Lewis is right back on his game. And he’s now eyeing up a championship fight for next year."

Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton is “right back in the game” in terms of his form.

Hamilton is one of F1’s inform drivers, taking two victories in the last three races.

Across the last eight rounds, only Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have scored more points than the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes’ form turned around with a Monaco upgrade, leading George Russell to score the team’s first podium at the next race.

Russell won in Austria, while Hamilton took wins at Silverstone and Spa.

Earlier in the year, Jordan questioned Hamilton’s motivation amid his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

But given Mercedes’ improvement, Jordan now believed Hamilton is back to his best.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, he said: “Lewis, I think at the beginning of the year he was without any doubt pretty much focused on joining Ferrari, getting the right people, and making sure that he had Fred Vasseur on board.

“Ferrari, they’re going to be a big team next year and they will be overjoyed to see the re-emergence of Lewis because no amount of saying to Ferrari, ‘Say look what we’re doing at Mercedes, don’t worry about that, we can beat George, we can beat everyone, we’re going to be powerful’.

“And that Mercedes team is going to be strong going forward but Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong.

“I think Lewis is right back on his game. And he’s now eyeing up a championship fight for next year. And who’s to say that he’s wrong.”

Hamilton will be hoping to end Ferrari’s long wait for an F1 title in 2025.

Ferrari haven’t won the drivers’ championship since 2007 and look unlikely to do so this year with either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

While they started the year as the second-fastest team, McLaren and Mercedes have overtaken them.

Ferrari’s upgrade at the Spanish Grand Prix simply didn’t work with bouncing returning in high-speed corners.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Ducati faced with major management headache after Silverstone battle
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Aprilia’s British MotoGP pole position masks ongoing race deficiencies
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales’ glum verdict: Aprilia “lowered potential”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda told to get “on the phone to Aston Martin” as Red Bull F1 door shuts
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1
News
6h ago
Aston Martin’s F1 underperformance scrutinised: “Is it really a great place to work?”
Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton “right back in the game” and “eyeing championship fight” with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha “struggled even more than the Hondas” at British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Pedro Acosta P9, but “KTM will be at the front again”
Pedro Acosta, British MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, British MotoGP
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo addresses Jacques Villeneuve spat: “I would never talk sh** about someone”
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo