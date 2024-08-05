Lewis Hamilton “right back in the game” and “eyeing championship fight” with Ferrari

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton is “right back in the game” in terms of his form.

Hamilton is one of F1’s inform drivers, taking two victories in the last three races.

Across the last eight rounds, only Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have scored more points than the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes’ form turned around with a Monaco upgrade, leading George Russell to score the team’s first podium at the next race.

Russell won in Austria, while Hamilton took wins at Silverstone and Spa.

Earlier in the year, Jordan questioned Hamilton’s motivation amid his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

But given Mercedes’ improvement, Jordan now believed Hamilton is back to his best.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, he said: “Lewis, I think at the beginning of the year he was without any doubt pretty much focused on joining Ferrari, getting the right people, and making sure that he had Fred Vasseur on board.

“Ferrari, they’re going to be a big team next year and they will be overjoyed to see the re-emergence of Lewis because no amount of saying to Ferrari, ‘Say look what we’re doing at Mercedes, don’t worry about that, we can beat George, we can beat everyone, we’re going to be powerful’.

“And that Mercedes team is going to be strong going forward but Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong.

“I think Lewis is right back on his game. And he’s now eyeing up a championship fight for next year. And who’s to say that he’s wrong.”

Hamilton will be hoping to end Ferrari’s long wait for an F1 title in 2025.

Ferrari haven’t won the drivers’ championship since 2007 and look unlikely to do so this year with either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

While they started the year as the second-fastest team, McLaren and Mercedes have overtaken them.

Ferrari’s upgrade at the Spanish Grand Prix simply didn’t work with bouncing returning in high-speed corners.