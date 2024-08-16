Key factor in Adrian Newey’s big decision identified - and it’s not money

The “environment” that Adrian Newey will next work in has been described as a crucial factor, as he makes a decision which will rock F1.

Red Bull’s chief technology officer - widely hailed as the best F1 car designer ever - will leave the team next year and could join a direct rival.

Ferrari and Aston Martin appear to be jostling at the front of the queue, after McLaren ruled themselves out, but Williams and even Mercedes have been mentioned.

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz insists that Newey’s huge decision will be dictated by the working environment his employer can offer.

Kravitz told the Sky F1 podcast: “If you work in the Red Bull factory, the two words you don’t want to hear are ‘Adrian’s leaving!’

“Can you imagine the impact?

“The impact of Newey leaving, and potentially going to Aston Martin - the latest hot rumour is that he has signed his services, to be announced at the end of the summer break, we’ll see if that’s true.

“It’s more the environment. Obviously the financial recompense is important in terms of your value to the team. If you win world championships you add that value back to the team.

“It’s more important, the people he’s working with. The environment he’s working under. And where he’s working.

“Maybe the move to Italy was a stretch at his age. Maybe he didn’t want to relocate, not that he would’ve had to have relocated, but they might have wanted him to do that.

“The Ferrari dream of linking up with Lewis Hamilton seems further away than ever.

“Then it’s a choice between McLaren - why would he go back? He already worked for McLaren - he might feel odd going back to Woking.

“Mercedes? Will he fit into that environment with James Allison and the strength of his team? Maybe not.

“Williams? Is that too much of a job for him, at his age?”

Is Newey set for Aston Martin?

McLaren CEO Zak Brown insisted that he will not be in the running to recruit Newey.

Williams, his old team, represent a romantic option albeit with ambition, after team principal James Vowles signed Carlos Sainz to drive next year.

Mercedes, whose own 2026 hopes are buoyed by whispers of a leading engine, have never been at the forefront of the debate over where Newey will go next.

All signs seemingly point in one direction, towards Silverstone.

Kravitz said: “When you look at the investment already at Aston Martin, you look at their factory…

“They’ve already got Dan Fallows who he has worked with successfully.

“He would have spoken to Fallows about ‘what is it like?’

“I asked Fallows in Hungary. He said: ‘Adrian is a relentless, unstoppable F1 competitor and I’d be amazed if he didn’t join another team, and I’d welcome working with him at Aston Martin’.

“We’ve all had discussions with people at Aston Martin about what they could offer Newey.

“Come in, sprinkle magic dust, put people on the right paths, and we think that we’ve got the ability to do the rest with Fallows and the team that are already there.

“It’s a judgement call for Newey, where he wants to feel happy.

The leader, if we believe the rumours, is Aston Martin but he could end up anywhere.”