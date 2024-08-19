Daniel Ricciardo will “get the nod” if Red Bull axe Sergio Perez

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly the “Plan B” should Red Bull need to replace the misfiring Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo’s dream of returning to the Red Bull - which he admitted when he returned after his brief hiatus from F1 - largely rests upon the team’s patience with Perez.

Red Bull have confirmed that their driver line-up, and their sister team RB’s, will not change for the second half of the season.

That clarification somewhat eased the considerable pressure on Perez whose poor form led to claims he would be axed midseason.

If Perez remains unable to score the points that his employers demand after the additional time and support that they will give him, then RB’s Ricciardo or reserve driver Liam Lawson are the options to replace him.

“Ricciardo would likely get the nod,” F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto wrote.

Ricciardo was ditched by McLaren at the end of 2022 but an impressive test in a Red Bull resulted in his midseason return, with AlphaTauri, in 2023.

He entered this year hoping to be flung back into the Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen full-time, but Perez was instead rewarded with a new contract.

Since the ink dried, Perez’s form has failed him. He will remain in position when the F1 summer breaks ends this weekend at Zandvoort, but for how much longer?

Red Bull deadline to lose Liam Lawson?

Talented prospect Lawson first shone in F1 last year, deputising for the injured Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri.

His first F1 grands prix led to suggestions he should retain the race seat for this year, which Red Bull decided againsts.

But Red Bull have a deadline - which they are likely to miss - to give Lawson a full-time race seat, or risk losing him permanently.

“It is believed Red Bull must give Lawson a seat at one of their teams for 2025 by September otherwise he’s free to go elsewhere,” Barretto wrote.

“Red Bull don’t want to lose him.”

Their desire to keep Lawson adds additional pressure onto Perez.

If his poor form is unsustainable and he is replaced by Ricciardo, Lawson is ready-made to hop into the RB.

But Lawson is also snapping at the heels of Ricciardo, whose future is uncertain.

The veteran Australian still has no contract for 2025, while teammate Yuki Tsunoda is tied down.

Ricciardo spoke openly before the summer break that he could be entering his final grand prix, if Red Bull choose to get rid of him.

That threat remains unless he does enough to earn a new contract.

“If his form drops, Lawson is the candidate to replace him for next season,” Barretto wrote.