Max Verstappen rules out another 200 races as he drops hint about F1 future

Max Verstappen has ruled out the possibility of competing in another 200 F1 races as he delivered a major hint about when he may retire.

The Red Bull driver will contest his 200th grand prix at his home race at Zandvoort but cast doubt over his long-term F1 future, insisting he is already over the “halfway” mark of his career.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 but indicated that he may not race beyond that.

Asked if he’ll still be here in another 200 races ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, the three-time world champion quickly replied: “No. Nice and easy.

“So we passed halfway for sure, but it's been already, of course, an incredible ride. I mean, it doesn't feel like 200, but of course, we're doing a lot of races now in a year, so you add them quite quickly.”

The 26-year-old has previously stated that he has no intention of continuing racing in F1 into his late 30s.

Pressed further on the topic, and whether his current deal may be his last in F1, the Dutchman said: “Of course 28 is still very far away but in my mind at the moment, I’m not thinking about a new contract.

“I just want to see how it goes. Also see the new regulations first, if it’s fun or not. Then even in 26 or 27 there is a lot of time to decide what happens.

“I just keep everything open but I’m quite easy going about it.”

Verstappen remains in a strong position to claim his fourth consecutive drivers’ title this year and leads the championship by 78 points from McLaren’s Lando Norris with 10 races left.

“Honestly, I think winning your very first race,” he responded when asked what his highlight has been from his career so far.

“That is always very emotional because you dream of that when you're a little kid, to be on the podium in F1 and then being on the top step, I think is always very special.

“Winning your first championship, these kind of things. There will always be something incredible that I will look back at after my career, two highlights.”