Max Verstappen “doesn’t understand” Red Bull’s Q3 struggles | “Not very driveable”

"It’s very difficult to drive, to find a good balance in it."

Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza

Max Verstappen has no explanations for Red Bull’s poor display in qualifying at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen struggled to seventh on the grid at Monza - his worst qualifying display since the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was slower on both of his Q3 laps than he was on used tyres in Q2.

It could be a disastrous day for Verstappen and Red Bull in the championship tomorrow, given McLaren locked out the front row of the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, Verstappen said: “It’s very difficult to drive, to find a good balance in it. If you have one issue then you try to fix that then it leads to another issue.

“It’s not very driveable, let's say like that. Q2 was not too bad but somehow in Q3 everything just felt really bad again. I had a lot of understeer on both tyre sets which I can’t explain. It made me lose a lot of lap time.

“You can’t push the corners, you have to v-style it but that doesn’t work. Struggling a lot with that for whatever reason which I don’t understand at the moment.”

Verstappen doubts Red Bull will be able to recover in the race given they simply don’t have a balanced car.

“All the long runs that I did were also not really promising,” he added. “The problem is that our car is just not balanced. When you don’t have a balanced car it’s hard on tyres.

“Everything becomes even more difficult in the race. I think that’s what will happen tomorrow as well.”

Verstappen currently sits 70 points ahead of Lando Norris in the championship standings.

When asked about the state of the championship battle, Verstappen added: “The last few races haven’t been great.

“We have to really try and turn it around, and become more competitive.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1m ago
Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP: How the race will begin
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4m ago
Marc Marquez breaks down first Ducati victory as long winless run ends in Aragon
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
17m ago
Christian Horner suggests Red Bull have 'fundamental' issue after Italian GP qualifying
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
20m ago
Fabio Quartararo “clearly on the limit” in Pecco Bagnaia Aragon MotoGP Sprint battle
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
34m ago
Lewis Hamilton left “absolutely furious” with qualifying ‘weakness’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

F1
News
58m ago
Max Verstappen “doesn’t understand” Red Bull’s Q3 struggles | “Not very driveable”
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta on the podium in Aragon MotoGP Sprint despite “mistakes”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin identifies areas where Marc Marquez is “much faster” at Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris takes Italian GP pole as Max Verstappen struggles to 7th
Lando Norris celebrates pole position
Lando Norris celebrates pole position