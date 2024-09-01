George Russell takes blame for costly Lap 1 “misjudgement” at Italian GP

George Russell has taken full responsibility for his costly “misjudgement” on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

Russell sustained damage on the opening lap of the race at Monza when recovering from his off-track moment at Turn 1.

The Mercedes driver took to the run-off area and rejoined in close proximity to Max Verstappen.

Russell revealed that he picked up damage at the next corner following some minor contact with Verstappen, forcing him into a front wing change later on.

Reflecting on the opening lap at Monza, Russell said: “It was mainly the first lap that cost me. It was a misjudgement on my behalf.

“Oscar came across sharply. He braked earlier than I expected.

“When I reacted and hit the brakes, the whole car was locking up. I had to avoid him, to not crash. I got some damage, I think, at the next corner with Max. Who knows what could’ve been.

“But I don’t think we could’ve kept up with the McLarens. Charles was fast too.”

In terms of Mercedes’ rivals, it was Ferrari who enjoyed a strong weekend as Charles Leclerc pulled off an impressive one-stop strategy.

Russell conceded that “nobody understands what’s going on” when it comes to guessing which teams will be strong in a race.

“An impressive race by them,” he added. “We spoke to the Ferrari guys on Sunday morning at Zandvoort. They were lost and didn’t understand, then went on to finish on the podium then won here!

“Red Bull have lost so much performance. I don’t know what on earth is going on in F1…

“The people with performance, and the people who don’t, nobody understands what’s going on.

“We’ve got to keep working hard, keep improving. McLaren are definitely still in front.”