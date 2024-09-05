Mercedes confident in new F1 floor gains - but hint at handling concerns

Mercedes detail how their new floor upgrade is working - and a possible side effect.

Mercedes on track at Monza
Mercedes on track at Monza

Mercedes have revealed that their recent F1 floor upgrade is “generating the load that we expect”, but hinted there could be some side effects in terms of how it’s affected the “handling characteristics”.

Mercedes introduced a new floor for the Belgian Grand Prix before the summer break.

Due to the poor weather conditions in practice, Mercedes abandoned running it at Spa before claiming the victory with Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes decided to run with it at Zandvoort, but struggled for overall pace, as both drivers finished well adrift of Lando Norris.

Speaking on the latest video on the Mercedes YouTube channel, trackside engineering chief Andrew Shovlin confirmed the new floor is adding downforce to the car.

“Over the last three races, we’ve done various compares of the packages and principally comparing the floor, and what we are confident in is that it’s generating the load that we expect,” Shovlin said.

“How do we know that? We’re measuring the forces that it generates on the road through the suspension. We are also looking at the pressures that are generated across the car, and we can correlate that with what we’re seeing in the wind tunnel, and that allows us to get a pretty decent read on whether it’s doing what we expect.

“It’s important to note this was not a very large gain that we were expecting, it was quite a small package that we introduced, but we’re confident that it is generating that load.”

While the new floor is adding load to the car, one theme of these regulations has been how more downforce can upset the handling of a car.

Ferrari ran into this problem with their Spain upgrade as more “load” resulted in more bouncing in high-speed corners.

Shovlin conceded that this is a “more difficult question” that Mercedes need to answer.

"The more difficult question that we need to answer is: Is there anything subtle in the handling characteristics that this package might be doing that we haven’t anticipated?” he added.

“That’s quite difficult to assess, because the car will perform differently track-to-track, some tracks it’s been working very well. Other circuits we’ve struggled with the balance of the car regardless of the aerodynamic spec, and yes, the last two races haven’t been as good as some of the one’s that preceded it.

"It may well be that’s just the normal variation from track-to-track, but that’s what we’re going to be looking at over the next few days, and on top of that there are other updates that we’re bringing into the system.

“There’s quite a lot for us to consider, but we do have a lot of data now, and we can go off and use the next few days to learn what we can from that.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin points out key contenders at Misano despite last year’s dominance
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
4h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “considering other options” to WorldSBK in 2025
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Alex Marquez accepts Bagnaia’s apology - but “damage is done”
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals 'couple of teams reached out' before committing to VCARB
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK
News
4h ago
Sam Lowes' "missing a bit of power" fitness update upon comeback
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez gathered Santi Hernandez and Honda to ‘feel part of Aragon victory’
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
4h ago
“No forward progress” in Scott Redding BMW WorldSBK negotiations
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes confident in new F1 floor gains - but hint at handling concerns
Mercedes on track at Monza
Mercedes on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia apologises: “Sorry to Alex Marquez for the strong words”
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia