Lawrence Stroll arrives by helicopter for today’s Aston Martin announcement

Lawrence Stroll arrived by helicopter for today's press conference at Aston Martin's headquarters.

Stroll's F1 team are expected to announce that Adrian Newey has joined.

Billionaire owner Stroll arrived in trademark fashion to the new Silverstone base for his team.

Stroll took over the team when Force India were in liquidation.

He has spent money on evolving the team and they are now in a new £200m campus at the heart of British racing.

The signing of driver Fernando Alonso at the end of 2022 was a major coup.

But adding genius car designer Newey to the fold is an even bigger deal for Stroll.

He has beaten off competition from Ferrari, Williams and Alpine for the most coveted signature in the F1 paddock.

Stroll has now given his troops the best possible chance of emerging in the 2026 rules era with a car that will be competitive at the front of the grid.