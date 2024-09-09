What Adrian Newey has previously said about Fernando Alonso

F1 design legend Adrian Newey is set to join forces with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The 65-year-old’s expected move to Aston Martin next year is set to be confirmed on Tuesday after reportedly putting pen to part on a five-year contract worth up to £30m a year.

Outgoing Red Bull chief technical officer Newey will finally get to work with Alonso in 2025. The Briton has made it clear in past interviews how much admiration and respect he has for Alonso.

Newey has previously gone as far as to namecheck Alonso, along with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as drivers he wishes he could work with.

“Well, clearly first and foremost to have had a longer relationship with Ayrton [Senna]," Newey told the BBC in an interview last year when asked if he had any regrets.

"In terms of drivers, Fernando [Alonso] is one I have always… That's a regret that that never happened because I have a tremendous respect for Fernando.

"The truth is, first of all, I try to live in the present and the future and not the past.

"Regrets? No. I just feel tremendously lucky to have had the opportunities I've had and to have worked with the people I have done and met the people I have done."

Newey could have worked with Alonso sooner, but Red Bull failed in an attempt to sign him, according to motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

“Before we started winning, in 2008 or so, we were talking to Alonso,” Marko revealed on the Inside Line F1 podcast.

“He didn’t take us seriously, I guess. So it didn’t happen.”

Alonso was also rumoured to be on Red Bull’s radar in 2019.

Amid the speculation, Newey was quoted as telling Spanish magazine Esquire: "He seems to have had bad luck with some choices he has made, but whenever we have spoken with him, he has been very kind.

“Fernando's ability often exceeds the car in his hands. I think that's the mark of a truly great driver - the ability to stand out despite not having a great car."