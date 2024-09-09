Oliver Bearman issued ‘reality check’ warning ahead of F1 return

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Oliver Bearman should brace for a “reality check” when he returns to F1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Briton will replace the suspended Kevin Magnussen at Haas in Baku next weekend after Magnussen was hit with a one-race ban for becoming the first F1 driver to exceed the penalty-point limit.

Magnussen picked up his 12th penalty point within a 12-month span at the Italian Grand Prix for a collision with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. With the Dane forced to sit out the next round, Bearman, who has already been signed for Haas on a full-time basis for 2025, will get a run out.

“Kevin did a good job at Monza. When he is in a position to score something, he stands up behind the wheel. When he’s motivated, he’s a very good driver,” Steiner wrote in a column for F1.com.

“Now he gets some free time off with this race ban! It was highly possible that he would get a ban before the end of the year because he was so close to the penalty point limit.

“Is he happy about the ban? No. Was it unexpected? No. He did too many things in the beginning of the year, which maybe he shouldn’t have done. This one wasn’t actually that bad but if you get a penalty – you get points as well.”

Bearman has already made his F1 debut, having substituted for Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard fell ill in Saudi Arabia and had his appendix removed.

Despite only being drafted in for final practice on Saturday, Bearman impressed by qualifying 11th, and finishing seventh and ahead of Lewis Hamilton, to score points in his first grand prix outing.

But Steiner has warned Bearman to expect a “reality check” when he takes part in his first race for Haas, given their very different competitive situation.

“Ollie was the obvious choice to stand-in for him at Haas. It’s also going to be a reality check,” Steiner continued.

“Jumping in a Ferrari is one thing, jumping in one that isn’t doing podiums is a different thing to get your head around.

“But it’s good for him to get in the car ahead of his full-time debut with the team next year. He did a great job for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia and I’m sure he’ll do a good job in Baku – and then next season.”