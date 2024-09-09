Fred Vasseur open to working with Carlos Sainz again despite Ferrari exit

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has left the door open to working with outgoing driver Carlos Sainz again in the future.

Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the current campaign to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Charles Leclerc at the Italian outfit from next season.

The Spaniard has since joined Williams for 2025 and beyond but Vasseur says he would consider re-signing the “mega professional” Sainz again for his team at some point in the future.

“I have huge respect for Carlos, for what he did for the team in the last years, but mainly the last two years with me [as team boss],” Vasseur said.

“I can perfectly see what he did last year, mainly when we had trouble, he was able to push the team to come back with the pole in Monza, to win in Singapore. This pushed a little bit probably also Charles to react and he did [many] first rows [on the grid] in a row.

“He was clearly part of the recovery of the team last year and this season he’s doing a very good job. I know perfectly that the situation was not easy at the beginning of the season, but he’s mega professional.

“We had a discussion last winter and we agreed together to push until the last corner of the last lap [of the season] and he’s doing very well.”

When asked if he would be open to working with Sainz again in the future, Vasseur said: “Yes, for sure.

“I’m more than pleased to have Carlos [in the team] and I will keep a very good relationship with him.”

Sainz has also refused to rule out a return to Ferrari, who he has driven for since 2021, in the years to come.

“The fact that I’m leaving at the end of the year, I think there is nothing really that is wrong with me and Ferrari,” Sainz told The Athletic.

“A seven-time world champion happened to want to come to Ferrari in the last years of his career, and I had to move aside and to obviously leave my space to Lewis. I have no hard feelings regarding that.

“I have probably still five to 10 years of career in front of me. So why would I close the door to a potential comeback?”