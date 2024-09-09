One F1 driver is still awaiting explanation for Ferrari snub a decade later

Will answers ever come for a decade-old driver decision?

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen
Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen

Nico Hulkenberg is still waiting to hear why he was overlooked by Ferrari, more than a decade ago.

The current Haas driver - who has signed up for the Audi project from next year - missed the opportunity of a lifetime to drive for Ferrari in 2014.

Instead, Kimi Raikkonen made a high-profile return to Ferrari to partner Fernando Alonso in an exciting-looking duo.

Among the Ferrari senior figures who opted to bring Raikkonen back rather than choose Hulkenberg was Stefano Domenicali, who is now the F1 CEO.

Hulkenberg was asked by Sued Deutsche if he has ever asked Domenicali for his reasoning.

"Not yet," he claimed.

"Because he still says, 'Not yet, come later.'"

Will Hulkenberg ever receive answers?

"I don't know, I don't have a crystal ball," he said.

Hulkenberg has previously claimed that being too tall cost him a high-profile F1 team move.

"I've never had an answer where [teams] said, 'Sorry, no – we turned you down because you're too tall'," the 6ft driver previously told Motorsport

"Probably they wouldn't tell me straight to my face.

"But I'm pretty sure that it has, yeah, hindered the odd opportunity and occasion to jump to a top car.

"Packaging issues, less space, more weight, which is not the right way around in this business."

Hulkenberg, now a veteran at 37, has finally landed a hugely exciting move.

Although Sauber (as they will continue to be called next year) have a lot to prove on-track, the backing they will receive from Audi make it a project to keep an eye on.

