Aston Martin 'mean business' with statement Adrian Newey signing

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin next year, the team have announced.

The move, which had been expected after it emerged Aston Martin had beaten off stiff competition from rivals including Ferrari to win Newey’s services, was formally confirmed at a news conference at Aston Martin’s F1 base at Silverstone on Tuesday morning.

Newey, 65, will officially start work at Aston Martin on March 1 in the new role of Managing Technical Partner, having negotiated an early exit from his contract as Red Bull’s chief technical officer in April.

Aston Martin have not disclosed details surrounding Newey’s deal other than describing it as "long-term", but he has reportedly agreed a five-year contract worth up to a possible £30m a year.

It was also announced that Newey will become a shareholder in the Aston Martin team.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team," said Newey. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”

Securing Newey is a huge coup for Aston Martin and highly-ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll, who plans to transform his team into championship contenders in the coming years.

Newey has won 12 drivers’ championships and 13 constructors’ titles during his career spanning stints at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull and is widely considered as the greatest car designer in F1 history.

Adrian Newey and Lawrence Stroll

“This is huge news," Stroll added. "Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team.

"It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.

"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met.

"When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

"We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s F1 story.”

Aston Martin currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship but have slipped back in F1’s competitive order after being regular podium contenders last season.

From next season, Newey will finally get the chance to join forces with Fernando Alonso. He has previously admitted to having regrets at never working with the two-time world champion.

While the timing of his arrival means he will have zero impact on the initial design of Aston Martin’s 2025 car, Newey will be tasked with leading the design team to work on F1’s new regulations, which begin in 2026.

Aston Martin will effectively become a works’ team in 2026, having signed a partnership with Japanese manufacturer Honda which will come into place upon the expiry of their current engine tie-up with Mercedes.