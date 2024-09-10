The ‘superteam’ of geniuses Adrian Newey will lead at Aston Martin

Adrian Newey will work with several esteemed F1 figures when he joins Aston Martin’s technical line-up.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the legendary F1 car designer will be joining Aston Martin to become design lead for the Silverstone-based team who have invested heavily in securing the services of some of the sport’s best engineering talent.

Three new hires - including Newey - will join the team in the coming months to bolster an already heavyweight technical line-up.

Andy Cowell

One of those is former Mercedes engine mastermind Andy Cowell, who will join Aston Martin as their new group chief executive officer on October 1.

Cowell, who was the brains behind the V6 hybrid engine which laid the foundations for Mercedes’ unprecedented run of championship glory between 2014-2021, will replace Martin Whitmarsh as Aston Martin CEO.

In this role, the 55-year-old Briton will take overall charge of the Aston Martin F1 team, reporting directly to owner Lawrence Stroll.

Cowell will oversee the transition into F1’s new rules in 2026, which overlaps with the start of Aston Martin’s engine partnership with Japanese manufacturer Honda, effectively transforming the team into a works’ outfit.

Enrico Cardile

Another major coup for Aston Martin was the signing of Enciro Cardile - a key pillar of Ferrari’s F1 technical team.

Cardile, who served Ferrari for almost two decades and most recently worked as the technical director for the chassis and aerodynamic departments, will take up his new role as Aston Martin’s chief technical officer in 2025 following a period of gardening leave.

Coming in as another senior figure, Cardile will effectively slot in directly above Fallows in the chain of command to further strengthen Aston Martin’s technical division.

Dan Fallows

Newey is not Aston Martin’s first hire from Red Bull. He will be reunited with a familiar face in the shape of Dan Fallows when he starts work at Silverstone.

Fallows was one of the rebranded Aston Martin’s squad early statement signings, following a lengthy negotiation to reach a deal with Red Bull to agree to his release.

Aston Martin successfully poached Red Bull’s former head of aerodynamics to become their new technical director as part of a major restructure of their technical department across 2021-2022.

Fallows served as a key figure within Red Bull since joining the team in 2006, and was viewed as being Newey’s protege having worked directly together before he left for Aston Martin.

Bob Bell

The capture of Bob Bell marked another highly experienced signing for Aston Martin after the F1 veteran left his advisory role for the struggling Alpine team earlier this year.

The 65-year-old brings championship-winning experience to the team, having served as Renault’s technical director when the French squad won their last world titles with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006.

Bell’s appointment sees him oversee the technical, engineering and performance functions as Aston Martin executive director (technical). He reports directly to team principal Mike Krack.

Tom McCullough

Unlike the above arrivals, Tom McCullough has been a core member of Aston Martin’s technical department for years, having initially joined the team under their previous Force India guise a decade ago.

McCullough has risen up the engineering ranks and now holds the role of performance director at Aston Martin. His crucial position sees him work closely with the engineering teams on both sides of the garage, as well as the performance groups back in the factory.

Luca Furbatto

Former Sauber chief designer Luca Furbatto was signed by Aston Martin as their new engineering director ahead of the 2022 season.

The Italian-British designer has added vital experience and expertise to Aston Martin’s technical operations, having previously worked for BAR, Toyota, McLaren and Toro Rosso in a career spanning more than two decades.