Red Bull bring upgraded floor to Baku to address RB20's decline

Red Bull have brought a revised floor body to the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in an attempt to revitalise their RB20.

Crash.net are in the Baku paddock to get a close-up glimpse of the Red Bull.

They describe the update: "Floor tunnel geometry subtly revised by locally raising or lowering the surfaces.

"Changes applied to improve the pressure gradients along the floor to improve the flow locally and downstream in all conditions."

Max Verstappen and co left Monza scratching their heads at their once-dominant machine.

Red Bull admitted, after a drab Italian GP, that they didn't know the answer to their car's under-performance.

But a fortnight on, a solitary key upgrade has been brought to Baku in the hope that it solves Verstappen's complaint that the RB20 has become "a monster".

Mercedes, separately, have their own floor conundrum.

They have not brought new parts to Baku but are wrestling with whether to stick to the floor upgrade they have used since Spa.

Lewis Hamilton insisted his gut feeling was that the updated floor was causing Mercedes' lack of pace, ending a streak of three victories at four grands prix.

Only three F1 teams have brought updates to Baku.

As well as Red Bull, their sister team RB have a solitary addition.

RB describe an update front wing: "Reduced camber flap compared to previous low balance components.

"This less cambered front flap reduces the amount of overall load generated by the front wing assembly, to efficiently balance the car at circuits which are both low-drag and low-balance."

Aston Martin describe their updated rear corner: "The trim to the bottom edge of the lower deflector has been revised.

"The revised lower deflector bottom edge geometry modifies the local flowfield around the rear part of the floor improving its performance."