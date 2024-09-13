Max Verstappen to Aston Martin with Adrian Newey? “Max drives where he can win…”

Helmut Marko has responded to Aston Martin’s flirting with Max Verstappen.

Adrian Newey’s switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin - which will begin early next year - has created a furore about a changing pecking order for 2026 when the new F1 regulations kick in.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said “the door for Max Verstappen is always open”.

Red Bull’s Marko reacted to Kleine Zeitung: “Max drives where he can win.

“Aston Martin has the most modern factory, the wind tunnel will be operational next year and Honda engines will be added to that. Everything fits.

“If you look at history, it is clear: wherever Newey has gone, there has been an upward trend.

“I don’t know why it should be any different at Aston Martin.”

But Marko said about Verstappen: “He knows that he can win titles with us too if we can get through this world championship now. That is also an absolute must.”

Verstappen looked certain to add a fourth consecutive F1 title to his CV until a midseason wobble in results due to his RB20’s performance.

He comes to this weekend’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a 62-point buffer to Lando Norris at the top of the championship.

But McLaren’s pace is superior and Verstappen describes his car as “a monster” in Monza.

Could Verstappen be tempted away from Red Bull in 2026 and beyond?

Marko offered a warning: “Adrian Newey cannot start until March 1, 2025, which is already relatively late.

“The whole team at Aston Martin certainly needs to get used to each other first.”