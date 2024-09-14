“Nothing I can do” - Lando Norris suffers blow in F1 title race with shock Q1 exit

Lando Norris reflects on a big blow to his F1 title chances at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris was left to rue a poorly timed yellow flag in Q1, forcing him to lift off as he was knocked out early on in F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris will start Sunday’s race from 17th on the grid as he suffered his first Q1 exit since the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The British driver looked like he was on course to comfortably make Q2, but was forced to lift off due to a slow-moving Esteban Ocon.

A yellow flag panel briefly flashed forcing Norris to lift briefly due to Ocon’s car.

Ocon was completely off the racing line but it still compromised Norris’ lap in the process.

Reflecting on qualifying, Norris said: “Everybody got to do their second laps, and I didn’t. I think it was Ocon. I had to lift.”

McLaren proved to be competitive in qualifying though as Oscar Piastri secured second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc.

Norris will be grateful that main title rival Max Verstappen had to settle for sixth on the grid.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Norris said: “I mean, I guess I’m going to have to hope so. It is what it is, but a long race ahead – we have some good tyres in the bank.

“So yeah I’ll try to drive forward and see what we can do tomorrow. I’ve not been thinking of that.

“I’m still hopeful we can get a good result. The car is quick and the lap I was on, I could easily have gone second. It’s frustrating, but nothing I can do.”

It’s a big blow for Norris’ title hopes as ahead of the weekend, McLaren confirmed they would be backing him over Piastri.

The decision comes after Norris was overtaken by teammate Piastri on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

The move caught Norris off-guard, losing out to Leclerc on Lap 1 at Monza.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Results
39m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Race 1
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Williams' bizarre failure to remove airbox fan from Alex Albon’s car explained
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez prioritising “getting the maximum experience” of Ducati before 2025
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen “not comfortable” with “incredibly unpredictable” Red Bull in Baku
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
News
2h ago
“Same Saturday as always” - Lewis Hamilton makes familiar “tyres didn’t work” complaint
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc doesn’t have “magic answer” for Baku F1 pole record
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yamaha “manage emotions” but notice ray of light with bike development
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
3h ago
McLaren open talks with FIA over yellow flag that “shouldn’t have happened”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
4h ago
“Nothing I can do” - Lando Norris suffers blow in F1 title race with shock Q1 exit
Lando Norris
Lando Norris