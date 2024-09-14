“Nothing I can do” - Lando Norris suffers blow in F1 title race with shock Q1 exit

Lando Norris was left to rue a poorly timed yellow flag in Q1, forcing him to lift off as he was knocked out early on in F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris will start Sunday’s race from 17th on the grid as he suffered his first Q1 exit since the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The British driver looked like he was on course to comfortably make Q2, but was forced to lift off due to a slow-moving Esteban Ocon.

A yellow flag panel briefly flashed forcing Norris to lift briefly due to Ocon’s car.

Ocon was completely off the racing line but it still compromised Norris’ lap in the process.

Reflecting on qualifying, Norris said: “Everybody got to do their second laps, and I didn’t. I think it was Ocon. I had to lift.”

McLaren proved to be competitive in qualifying though as Oscar Piastri secured second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc.

Norris will be grateful that main title rival Max Verstappen had to settle for sixth on the grid.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Norris said: “I mean, I guess I’m going to have to hope so. It is what it is, but a long race ahead – we have some good tyres in the bank.

“So yeah I’ll try to drive forward and see what we can do tomorrow. I’ve not been thinking of that.

“I’m still hopeful we can get a good result. The car is quick and the lap I was on, I could easily have gone second. It’s frustrating, but nothing I can do.”

It’s a big blow for Norris’ title hopes as ahead of the weekend, McLaren confirmed they would be backing him over Piastri.

The decision comes after Norris was overtaken by teammate Piastri on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

The move caught Norris off-guard, losing out to Leclerc on Lap 1 at Monza.