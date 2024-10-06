Valtteri Bottas sets brutally honest target for Audi’s 2026 entry

Valtteri Bottas insists grand prix wins are too ambitious in Audi’s first F1 season.

But he believes the new project can expect to score points regularly in their maiden year.

Nico Hulkenberg is Sauber's only confirmed driver next year before the team fully evolves into Audi, the major German manufacturer who intend to make a splash, in 2026.

Bottas hopes to stay alongside Hulkenberg.

Audi’s entry is timed alongside the new Formula 1 engine regulations.

“I expect, realistically, next year to still be difficult,” Bottas told Sky Sports.

“There won’t be miracles. You can’t put crazy effort into 2025 because of the big changes for 2026.

“From what I’ve seen, Audi can be competitive in 2026. But it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s tough to jump into a new sport against the manufacturers that have been here for such a long time.

“2026 can be good, but trying to win immediately is a long shot. That’s the hard reality.

“To be scoring regularly is absolutely realistic for a new team, from what I’ve seen.

“This is just guessing and speculation.”

Bottas explained why he has confidence: “The rules re-set, the investment that Audi has put into the project, and the people.”

But for now, Sauber are at the back of the field.

They are the only F1 team in 2024 without a single point. Bottas and teammate Zhou Guanyu continue to struggle.

Bottas said about their hopes for the rest of this year: “I am not expecting miracles. We have upgrades lined up for October.

“I don’t expect anything crazy but improvements can be made.

“Scoring this year will be difficult.”

For a driver of Bottas’ experience and stature, a point-less season would not look good on the CV.

“That would be, obviously, bad,” he said.

“I don’t know the history but it hasn’t happened that many times, for that many teams.

“If I look at how many points I’ve scored in my career, it would be difficult.

“Unfortunately the opportunities, with each weekend, are getting less and less.”