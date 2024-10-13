Bizarre Lance Stroll analysis - “non-existent, I wouldn’t know that he raced!”

“He was never young, he will never be old! He will just be there!"

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll has been labelled “non-existent” by Guenther Steiner.

The Aston Martin driver currently sits 10th in the F1 drivers’ championship, one place behind teammate Fernando Alonso.

But he remains a lightning rod for criticism.

His father, the billionaire Lawrence Stroll, owns the Aston Martin F1 team meaning his son’s race seat is never in question.

Last time out at the Singapore Grand Prix, Stroll finished 14th while Alonso was eighth.

“Lance passes completely under the radar,” a bemused Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

“It’s weird, you never speak good or bad about him. He’s just non-existent.

“I don’t think he’s a bad racing car driver.

“We all know he doesn’t have to drive a race car. He’s alright, you know?

“Maybe if this car means he can’t get on the podium, he’s like ‘yeah, I’ll just get by, who cares, I’ll wait until next year to see if the car is better’.

“I don’t know. I don’t know the guy, I’ve never spoken to him.

“He’s one of these guys who is rarely spoken about when he’s in the points, and less spoken about when he’s not in the points. He’s just… there.

“I wouldn’t even know that he raced [in Singapore].

“I need to check the stats. He’s just non-visible.

“He was never young, he will never be old! He will just be there! He’s above the rules.”

Stroll is racing in Formula 1 for the eighth season.

The Aston Martin F1 team is becoming a highly coveted place to be.

His father has bankrolled the recruitment of two-time champion Alonso, a new Silverstone facility with its own wind tunnel.

Aston Martin will link up with Honda in an engine partnership from 2026.

And most notably they won the battle to sign Adrian Newey, the car design genius who is leaving Red Bull.

Stroll will, therefore, drive a Newey-designed car in the coming seasons.

F1
