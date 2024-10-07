Ralf Schumacher identifies weak link at Red Bull after Adrian Newey exit

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull technical chief Pierre Wache is “not yet up to the task” amid the team’s slump in form.

Red Bull have lost the lead of the F1 constructors’ championship and haven’t won a grand prix since the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

McLaren have the fastest car in F1 heading into next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, even if Max Verstappen remains top of the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull’s downfall coincided with Adrian Newey’s exit, which was announced at the Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Horner has insisted that Newey’s departure has had no impact, claiming that Red Bull have prepared for the F1 legend’s exit in recent years.

Wache is Red Bull’s technical director and the brains behind their F1 challengers.

Schumacher believes Wache isn’t capable of turning things around for Red Bull like Newey was.

Speaking to Sport.de, Schumacher said: “I think the team is suffering from some people leaving or wanting to leave, it's not so easy to replace people like that.

“I have the feeling, and it may be that this feeling is not correct, that [Wache] is not yet up to the task.

“He's certainly a brilliant thinker, but he doesn't have the flair to do it the way Newey did.

“It seems to lack the ability to bridge the gap between the driver and an optimal car.

“However, I really hope Red Bull gets the hang of it, but I can't quite imagine that yet.

"I have a feeling it's going to be a tough time, especially if Max Verstappen really were to leave since we did see again that he single-handedly made the difference in the last race [in Singapore].”

Red Bull will be eyeing a return to form in Austin, where they - like many teams - will introduce their final upgrades of the year.