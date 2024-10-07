Ralf Schumacher identifies weak link at Red Bull after Adrian Newey exit

One of Red Bull's key technical team is "not yet up to the task", says Ralf Schumacher.

Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull technical chief Pierre Wache is “not yet up to the task” amid the team’s slump in form.

Red Bull have lost the lead of the F1 constructors’ championship and haven’t won a grand prix since the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

McLaren have the fastest car in F1 heading into next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, even if Max Verstappen remains top of the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull’s downfall coincided with Adrian Newey’s exit, which was announced at the Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Horner has insisted that Newey’s departure has had no impact, claiming that Red Bull have prepared for the F1 legend’s exit in recent years.

Wache is Red Bull’s technical director and the brains behind their F1 challengers.

Schumacher believes Wache isn’t capable of turning things around for Red Bull like Newey was.

Speaking to Sport.de, Schumacher said: “I think the team is suffering from some people leaving or wanting to leave, it's not so easy to replace people like that.

“I have the feeling, and it may be that this feeling is not correct, that [Wache] is not yet up to the task.

“He's certainly a brilliant thinker, but he doesn't have the flair to do it the way Newey did.

“It seems to lack the ability to bridge the gap between the driver and an optimal car.

“However, I really hope Red Bull gets the hang of it, but I can't quite imagine that yet.

"I have a feeling it's going to be a tough time, especially if Max Verstappen really were to leave since we did see again that he single-handedly made the difference in the last race [in Singapore].”

Red Bull will be eyeing a return to form in Austin, where they - like many teams - will introduce their final upgrades of the year.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
F1 steward Johnny Herbert weighs in on Max Verstappen’s penalty for swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
The Casey Stoner MotoGP comparison being drawn about Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes won’t give up on F1 2025 to get a head start for F1’s new rules
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Five things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
How an ex-Alpine F1 team principal was brutally sacked on Zoom
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer

More News

BSB
News
5h ago
Xavi Fores to make BSB comeback at Brands Hatch finale
Honda Racing
Honda Racing
WSBK
News
5h ago
Injured WorldWCR racer Mia Rusthen to attend Jerez WorldSBK
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
6h ago
United States GP chief ‘hopes’ Daniel Ricciardo will make appearance in Austin
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini was “too late” for Japan MotoGP podium battle with Marc Marquez
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
Scott Redding uncertainty continues under BMW WorldSBK contract
Scott Redding, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose