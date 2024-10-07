How an ex-Alpine F1 team principal was brutally sacked on Zoom

Otmar Szafnauer reflects on his departure from Alpine in 2023.

Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer has detailed how he was sacked by Alpine, with Renault bosses informing him over Zoom.

Szafnauer was dismissed as Alpine F1 team principal during the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

He had only been in charge for 18 months after switching from Aston Martin.

While Alpine were still no closer to challenging at the front of the grid, they were clearly ahead of the midfield, picking up two podiums during the 2023 campaign.

However, it wasn’t enough for Renault’s top management, who sacked him during the race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Szafnauer told the High Performance podcast:  "[It was delivered] just in a Zoom call from the head of Renault HR. The Renault Group HR," Szafnauer said.

Expanding further on his sacking, Szafnauer revealed there was a difference in opinion on how the team culture needed to be changed.

He said: “There were suggestions that I needed to change the corporate culture in a way that I didn't think was the right way to do it.

“I know how to change corporate culture into a culture that has a winning mentality and psychological safety which I was on my way of doing.

“They wanted a corporate culture change in a different manner to get rid of some people that were doing a good job that have been there for a long time. And my thought was, well, if you get rid of people that do a good job, then the message you send is: do a good job, get fired. That's not the culture that you really want.”

In the American’s absence, Alpine endured a miserable 2024 campaign.

They sit ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship and have abandoned their engine project for 2026.

Assessing Alpine’s struggles, he added: “It's not because I left. It's because a mass of people left.

“Those people who left actually did a good job. Most of them are at other teams now.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
F1 steward Johnny Herbert weighs in on Max Verstappen’s penalty for swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
The Casey Stoner MotoGP comparison being drawn about Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes won’t give up on F1 2025 to get a head start for F1’s new rules
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Five things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
How an ex-Alpine F1 team principal was brutally sacked on Zoom
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer

More News

BSB
News
5h ago
Xavi Fores to make BSB comeback at Brands Hatch finale
Honda Racing
Honda Racing
WSBK
News
6h ago
Injured WorldWCR racer Mia Rusthen to attend Jerez WorldSBK
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
6h ago
United States GP chief ‘hopes’ Daniel Ricciardo will make appearance in Austin
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Enea Bastianini was “too late” for Japan MotoGP podium battle with Marc Marquez
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
Scott Redding uncertainty continues under BMW WorldSBK contract
Scott Redding, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose