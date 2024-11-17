Key flaw pointed out in FIA president’s handling of F1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s ruling over Formula 1 has been criticised with the crucial flaw identified.

Ben Sulayem replaced Jean Todt as FIA president three years ago but has often been at the centre of controversy.

Guenther Steiner, the former Haas team principal, has offered insight into Ben Sulayem’s personality but also his weaknesses.

Steiner told the Sky F1 podcast about Ben Sulayem’s predecessor: “I had a good relationship with Jean, and a lot of respect for the guy, and what he achieved in his life.

“He won a lot of championships then was a good FIA president - that’s not easy to do.”

Steiner added: “I’ve known Mohammed a long time. He comes from rallying, and I come from rallying. I spent a lot of time together with him.

“As a person, I’ve always liked Mohammed. He is a good character.

“As a president? Sometimes he gets involved too much in the sport.

“He doesn’t do himself any favours with that.

“You have to have people who run the organisation because it’s a big job being the president of a federation like the FIA. If you get involved in the day-to-day running, I don’t think there’s the time to do it at the level it needs to be done at.

“He should have good people around him. He gets involved, and sometimes he is critiqued.

“In this position, you need to get used to being critiqued. It can’t always be about how good you are.

“If you get praise, you always get criticism. When you are a public figure, this is part of it.

“You cannot be everyone’s friend. It’s not going to happen.”

Last year, Ben Sulayem’s decision to punish F1 drivers who wore jewellery created a furore.

It irked Lewis Hamilton, in particular.

This season Ben Sulayem has punished Max Verstappen for swearing in a press conference.

It prompted Verstappen to refuse his community service order, and for Hamilton and Lando Norris to stick up for him.

Steiner commented on the swear ban: “Why put this now on the table? We are discussing something which isn’t worth discussing.

“Max made a comment about his car. Is it right? No. Is it wrong? No.

“The more you bring it up, the more controversy it creates.

“If you don’t want it to happen? When there is a drivers’ meeting say ‘guys, help me out, can we tone down the swearing please’.

“It’s difficult for a driver sitting in a car going 360km/h and another guy cuts you off. You say ‘f***** idiot’ but you don’t mean it.

“The TV beeps it out anyway!

“We are emotional people.

“It defines a sport. We need emotions in the sport. Otherwise, why would it be interesting?

“Too much was made of it. Somebody used the F-word? Okay, don’t use it again, and move on…”