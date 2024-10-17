Liam Lawson outlines Red Bull ‘targets’ with possible 2025 F1 promotion on the line

Liam Lawson has revealed Red Bull expect him to “compete” with Yuki Tsunoda as both drivers look to impress senior management as they battle it out over a possible promotion for the 2025 F1 season.

The identity of Max Verstappen’s teammate is still unclear for 2025 despite Sergio Perez having a contract for next year.

During the four-week gap since Singapore, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been vocal in wanting a junior driver as Verstappen’s teammate next year.

With Lawson replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races, it will give Red Bull the opportunity to evaluate the Kiwi alongside Tsunoda.

If Lawson performs well, it’s possible he will be drafted into Red Bull alongside Verstappen next year.

Red Bull have continued to overlook Tsunoda despite out-performing Nyck de Vries and Ricciardo in the last 18 months.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Austin, Lawson outlined Red Bull’s expectations.

“I think that’s very far ahead, honestly,” he said when asked about a possible Red Bull drive next year.

“The target or the goal that has been set out is the same as it’s always been since I was 17 and joining the programme.

“It’s more performance based and that’s basically how they will be looking at it. Yuki has done a very good job the last couple of years, especially this year. He’s the benchmark to compare me against - he’s the only one in the same car as me.

“I will be directly compared with him. I guess the goal or expectation from them for me is to compete alongside him.

“In terms of where that sets me up for next year or the future, I have absolutely no idea. That’s the target, that’s been set up.”

In the short-term, Lawson is hoping to help RB secure sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship ahead of Haas.

He added: “I think it’s not as simple as a position or saying this is where I want to be. It’s scoring points mainly for myself as that’s what the team’s going to judge me on.

“The best way to do that is to score points. Also fighting for P6 in the championship as well. Basically, trying to get into the points as soon as possible for me is the goal.”