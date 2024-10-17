Red Bull forced to change F1 car by FIA after ride height controversy

Red Bull have been forced to make changes to their 2024 F1 car following discussions with the FIA.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Autosport reported a potential floor exploit one of the teams were using.

According to the report, one team was using a ride height trick under parc ferme conditions.

It was thought that the team in question had a cockpit device which can adjust the height of the leading edge of the floor between qualifying and the race.

Changes under parc ferme conditions are strictly forbidden and doing so could give a team a crucial advantage.

24 hours later, it transpired that the team in question was Red Bull, as per the BBC.

A Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to the BBC: “Yes, [the device] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

On Wednesday, the FIA were strong with their response, stating that any type of device was “strictly prohibited”.

The FIA said, as reported by Autosport: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Red Bull will be hopeful that this change to the RB20 will not have a detrimental effect on Max Verstappen's title hopes.

The Dutchman is 52 points ahead of Lando Norris with six rounds to go.