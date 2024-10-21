Carlos Sainz: F1’s racing rules are “a bit blurry” after “really harsh” US GP penalty

"Others are still a bit blurry to me, let's put it like that. I think there was an example yesterday with Oscar's overtake."

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz believes F1’s racing rules “are still a bit blurry”, citing Oscar Piastri’s sprint race penalty as being “really harsh”.

The stewards’ decision making has been a hot topic in light of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ controversial Turn 12 incident.

Norris was handed a five-second time penalty for ‘leaving the track and gaining an advantage’ after he was pushed wide by Verstappen.

The stewards adopted a harsher approach with a number of penalties handed out in Sunday’s race, including George Russell on Valtteri Bottas at the same corner.

Piastri was handed a five-second time penalty for the sprint race after he was deemed to have forced Alpine’s Pierre Gasly off the track.

Speaking in the FIA press conference after their 1-2 finish at the Circuit of the Americas, Sainz and Charles Leclerc were asked if the racing rules were clear or not.

Sainz commented: “I think some things are. Others are still a bit blurry to me, let's put it like that. I think there was an example yesterday with Oscar's overtake.

“That for me was completely fine and very similar to anything that we've done between each other on the sprint. And I felt like the penalty on Oscar yesterday was really, really harsh and didn't go along with some guidelines that I thought were the way they were.

“So yeah, that penalty surprised me yesterday. About today, I have no clue because I haven't seen, I haven't gone five seconds by five seconds penalty to see. So let's see.”

Leclerc admitted it will be a likely topic in the next drivers’ briefing in Mexico.

“Yeah, I agree with Carlos on Oscar's penalty yesterday,” he added. “I also thought it was a bit too harsh.

“However, on the rules, I think they are clear. Sometimes the interpretation of the rule can be a little bit different because it will be impossible to have a rule book that takes every single scenario.

“Every scenario is different, has its particularity, and you've got to analyse it in a different way and interpret the rules in some ways for particular scenarios, which is what the FIA is trying to do best.

“However, sometimes we disagree, and I think on the one of yesterday, it's something that we'll probably talk of in the next driver briefing.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Who should VR46 pick? Our verdicts on the key options
Who will VR46 pick?
Who will VR46 pick?
© Crash
WSBK
News
28m ago
Jonathan Rea “a little bit more positive” but Jerez WorldSBK Race 2 “still below expectations”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
31m ago
Lance Stroll takes unwanted F1 record off Johnny Herbert after United States GP
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz: F1’s racing rules are “a bit blurry” after “very harsh” US GP penalty
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner points out McLaren error which could have avoided Lando Norris penalty
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
2025 Bimota World Superbike machine revealed
Bimota KB998. Credit: Kawasaki.
Bimota KB998. Credit: Kawasaki.
F1
News
2h ago
Six-figure fine for F1 United States GP promoter after track invasion
F1 US GP
F1 US GP
F1
News
2h ago
Jenson Button argues “problem with the regulations” as Max Verstappen scrutinised
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out in Singapore
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out in Singapore
F1
News
3h ago
Why Pirelli changed F1 US GP trophy design at the last-minute
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
WSBK
News
3h ago
Alex Lowes: “It’s a pleasure to get a podium on the final day for me on the Kawasaki”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose