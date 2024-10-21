Lance Stroll takes unwanted F1 record off Johnny Herbert after United States GP

An unwanted F1 record for Lance Stroll.

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll has taken an unwanted F1 record off Johnny Herbert following the United States Grand Prix.

Stroll now has the most starts in F1 history without recording a fastest lap.

The Canadian has 162 race starts to his name but has never set the fastest lap in a race.

He’s moved one ahead of Herbert, who is on 161 starts.

Stroll endured another lacklustre weekend in Austin, finishing 15th, and a lap down.

It was a miserable weekend on the whole for Aston Martin as despite Fernando Alonso’s Q3 appearance, he slumped to 13th in the final classification.

Alex Albon has broken the 100-race barrier for races without a fastest lap.

Most starts without a fastest lap in F1 history

Lance Stroll - 162 starts

Johnny Herbert - 161 starts

Martin Brundle - 158 starts

Lewis Hamilton re-overtakes Max Verstappen

Despite his DNF at the United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has re-overtaken Max Verstappen in terms of win percentage.

Hamilton had a shocking weekend in Austin, spinning out of the race in the early laps of the race.

However, one crumb of comfort for the seven-time world champion is now that his percentage for race wins is now ahead of Verstappen.

It’s very close though.

Lewis Hamilton - 29.91

Max Verstappen - 29.90

Michael Schumacher 29.64

Lance Stroll takes unwanted F1 record off Johnny Herbert after United States GP
