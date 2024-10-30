Mercedes “testing and learning” for F1 2025 | “Continue that approach” in Brazil

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes are focusing on “testing and learning” ahead of 2025 due to their position in the F1 constructors’ championship.

Mercedes sit a comfortable fourth in the F1 standings with four rounds to go.

They’re on 366 points, 146 points behind Ferrari in third and 280 points clear of Aston Martin in P5.

Since the summer break, Mercedes have struggled to recapture their form from earlier in the season.

Heading into the shutdown, Mercedes had won three of the previous four races.

But since Zandvoort, they’ve not finished on the podium with either car.

Mercedes have fallen back amid Ferrari’s upturn in performance, while a number of crashes in recent races has meant they’ve reverted back to older parts.

Previewing this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Wolff said: “The past two races in Austin and Mexico City have not been our cleanest so we are aiming for a smoother weekend at Interlagos.

“Despite the challenges in the US and Mexico, we have furthered our learning with the W15. Given our position in the championship, we have been able to test things out with little penalty.

“Whilst we are still focused on maximising our result each and every weekend, that testing and learning will be valuable in setting us up strongly for 2025. We will continue that approach this weekend in Brazil.”

The sprint weekend returns for Brazil, giving teams just one practice session ahead of the first qualifying session of the weekend.

“Interlagos is a proper driver's circuit with plenty of undulation and a challenge mix of low, medium, and high-speed corners,” Wolff added. “Given that it is the penultimate Sprint format of the year, we will have to execute effectively from the first session to get the car in a good window.

“We know it will be difficult to challenge the Ferraris and the McLarens who have looked strong in recent races. We will still be working hard to do so though and will see where our relative performance is over the weekend.”