Damon Hill remains critical of Max Verstappen's “fear and intimidation” tactics

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has remained firm with his criticism of Max Verstappen’s driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix, describing his tactics as “using fear and intimidation”.

Verstappen’s driving in Mexico has been a hot topic after he picked up 20 seconds worth of penalties.

The Dutchman forced F1 title rival Lando Norris off the track at Turn 4, picking up the first of two 10-second time penalties.

He then tried an optimistic move into Turn 7, which saw both drivers run wide.

Hill has been critical of Verstappen’s driving, describing his wheel-to-wheel race craft like ‘Dick Dastardly’ from Wacky Races.

Verstappen went on the defensive in the FIA press conference when asked about Hill’s comments, stating “I don’t listen to those individuals”.

Hill stood by his criticism of Verstappen when speaking ahead of practice in Brazil.

“I think that he's using fear and intimidation,” Hill said. “He also has explained a little bit more about his tactics which has been that he regards it as a gamble. Sometimes it may pay off, sometimes he may get the better of the stewards, they might not apply a penalty.

“He's also using it as a way of compromising the title contender Lando Norris. So there is some logic, there's some method to his angriness. He says he knows what he's doing, but is it right and fair.”

Hill also refuted claims there’s any bias or a “vendetta” against Verstappen.

“They don't want dangerous situations as well such as changing the line under a braking area and stuff like that which is what he used to get up to as well,” he added.

“So they added regulations to cover that. When he makes the point about individuals, it's not individuals. It's almost universal disapproval.

“That's the point. It's not a vendetta against Max. It's simply the people who watch the racing want it to be conducted in a reasonable and fair way. If everybody was doing this, it would be daft, it would be silly, and it wouldn't be worth watching. We like close racing. We are in Sao Paulo, this is where it all started a little bit in 2021, with him running deep into turn four. And everyone went, hang on a minute, you can't just run the guy clean off the road to defend, and he's still doing it.”