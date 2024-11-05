Flavio Briatore reacts to Alpine’s F1 pay day: “It’s the first thing I asked”

Flavio Briatore reacts to Alpine's stunning double-podium finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - and the likely financial gain it will have.

Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has revealed the prize money the French team would win after moving into sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship in Brazil was the “first thing I asked”.

Alpine enjoyed an incredible Sao Paulo Grand Prix as they saw both cars finish on the podium.

It’s the first time since 2013 the Enstone outfit has seen both cars finish in the top three.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly put in wet weather masterclasses to finish behind Max Verstappen.

The result propelled Alpine from ninth in the constructors’ championship to sixth.

Alpine lead the midfield pack going into the final three races, with each position in the constructors’ standings worth a significant amount of prize money.

As quoted by Sky Italy, Briatore, who joined Alpine as an executive advisor earlier in the year, revealed the team will earn 29.2 million more by finishing sixth, rather than ninth.

“From ninth place to sixth place is not 30 million [euros],” Briatore said.

“It's 29.2 million! It's the first thing I asked.”

Briatore conceded Alpine were fortunate with the conditions but hailed Ocon and Gasly for their performances.

“Without taking anything away from an incredible Ocon in the wet and Gasly, who did his job well, we were also lucky.

“I think we have a car that is better in the wet. Unfortunately, I don't think the next three races [in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi] will be wet."

“We saw, with all these young drivers presented as new phenomena, how much experience still counts in Formula 1. In any case, we saw an incredible grand prix.”

