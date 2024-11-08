Ralf Schumacher labels chances of Mick Schumacher ever returning to F1 as “unrealistic”

"Unfortunately, Formula 1 is rather unrealistic for Mick, unless someone drops out due to illness."

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has conceded Mick Schumacher’s chances of ever returning to F1 are “unrealistic” after missing out on drives at Alpine and Sauber.

Schumacher was overlooked by two teams as he eyed a return to F1 in 2025.

The German was in the frame to join Alpine alongside Pierre Gasly, but the French outfit opted for Jack Doohan.

Doohan and Schumacher went head-to-head in a test for Alpine, with the Australian impressing.

Schumacher was thought to be in the frame at Sauber, however, they chose Gabriel Bortoleto.

As a result, Schumacher is expected to remain in the World Endurance Championship.

Ralf spoke about his nephew’s chances of making it back into F1.

“Formula 1 is a crazy business,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. “The question is, who will be the substitute driver where? Or will he now concentrate on his long-distance career?

“Unfortunately, Formula 1 is rather unrealistic for Mick, unless someone drops out due to illness.

“Mick has had to go through a lot recently. Among other things, he found out from Alpine via a post that he wasn’t in the car. He is certainly disappointed, but he can deal with the decision.”

Schumacher praised Sauber/Audi for choosing Bortoleto as their second driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

“I think it’s good that the team is going down a new path with a young driver who won Formula 3 and is currently leading Formula 2. That’s a similar level to Oscar Piastri,” he added.

“A driver has to assert himself and then not allow himself to make any mistakes, like Max Verstappen.

“With Sauber as a team, that’s not so easy either, as they currently have a very bad car. Rumour has it that a large part of the team was sold to Qatar for economic reasons. This is one of the reasons why it was ultimately Bortoleto.

“I think the combination of him as a young talent and the experienced Nico Hulkenberg is good.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Toto Wolff gives cold take on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit: “Everyone has a shelf life”
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati sees “no problem” losing number one plate to Aprilia with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
11h ago
Mercedes explain why they overruled George Russell with crucial pit call in Brazil
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
Ralf Schumacher labels chances of Mick Schumacher ever returning to F1 as “unrealistic”
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Casey Stoner on Ducati’s 2024 title battle: ‘If they create a problem, it will backfire’
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

Le Mans
News
13h ago
Valentino Rossi to decide between WEC or GTWCE for 2025: “Now it’s more…”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Aprilia heat mystery dates back to “nightmare” 2018 MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
13h ago
Franco Colapinto emerges as shock contender for F1 team that has announced 2025 line up
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
15h ago
How Pramac has prepared itself to win the 2024 MotoGP title
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
15h ago
Eddie Jordan: “Not a chance” Sergio Perez will be on 2025 F1 grid
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez