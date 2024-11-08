Ralf Schumacher labels chances of Mick Schumacher ever returning to F1 as “unrealistic”

Ralf Schumacher has conceded Mick Schumacher’s chances of ever returning to F1 are “unrealistic” after missing out on drives at Alpine and Sauber.

Schumacher was overlooked by two teams as he eyed a return to F1 in 2025.

The German was in the frame to join Alpine alongside Pierre Gasly, but the French outfit opted for Jack Doohan.

Doohan and Schumacher went head-to-head in a test for Alpine, with the Australian impressing.

Schumacher was thought to be in the frame at Sauber, however, they chose Gabriel Bortoleto.

As a result, Schumacher is expected to remain in the World Endurance Championship.

Ralf spoke about his nephew’s chances of making it back into F1.

“Formula 1 is a crazy business,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. “The question is, who will be the substitute driver where? Or will he now concentrate on his long-distance career?

“Unfortunately, Formula 1 is rather unrealistic for Mick, unless someone drops out due to illness.

“Mick has had to go through a lot recently. Among other things, he found out from Alpine via a post that he wasn’t in the car. He is certainly disappointed, but he can deal with the decision.”

Schumacher praised Sauber/Audi for choosing Bortoleto as their second driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

“I think it’s good that the team is going down a new path with a young driver who won Formula 3 and is currently leading Formula 2. That’s a similar level to Oscar Piastri,” he added.

“A driver has to assert himself and then not allow himself to make any mistakes, like Max Verstappen.

“With Sauber as a team, that’s not so easy either, as they currently have a very bad car. Rumour has it that a large part of the team was sold to Qatar for economic reasons. This is one of the reasons why it was ultimately Bortoleto.

“I think the combination of him as a young talent and the experienced Nico Hulkenberg is good.”