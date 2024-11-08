Franco Colapinto emerges as shock contender for F1 team that has announced 2025 line up

Franco Colapinto has emerged as a shock contender to join Alpine for the 2025 F1 season.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore is interested in Colapinto despite the team already committing to Jack Doohan.

The report states: “It seems that Flavio Briatore has changed his mind and wants to steal from the competition the Argentine Franco Colapinto, 21, the revelation of this part of the season.

“If the operation materialises, it would mean the end of the dreams of Doohan Jr., who has long been in the role of reserve of the French team.”

Doohan was announced as Esteban Ocon’s replacement ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

Alpine and Briatore had hoped to lure Carlos Sainz, who ultimately opted to join Williams.

Colpainto has starred though since making his F1 debut for Williams earlier this year after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

The Argentine has reportedly attracted interest from Red Bull, with Christian Horner praising Colapinto for how he’s adapted to life in F1.

Red Bull are potentially interested in Colapinto as they consider whether they finally replace Sergio Perez.

Colapinto could find himself at either Red Bull or VCARB, or perhaps Alpine now.

However, both teams will have to pay big to secure Colapinto for next year.

According to the same publication, Williams are demanding 20 million euros to sign Colapinto.

Williams have Sainz and Alex Albon locked down for the coming years meaning there’s no opening for Colapinto.