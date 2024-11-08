Eddie Jordan: “Not a chance” Sergio Perez will be on 2025 F1 grid

Legendary F1 team principal Eddie Jordan believes there’s “not a chance” Sergio Perez will remain on the 2025 grid with Red Bull.

Perez has endured a poor year for Red Bull.

The Mexican sits eighth in the drivers’ championship heading into the final three races.

He’s an astonishing 242 points behind teammate Max Verstappen and hasn’t finished on the podium since April’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Perez’s lack of form has meant Red Bull are on course for their worst F1 constructors’ championship finish since 2019.

Unsurprisingly, Perez’s future is unclear with Red Bull giving Liam Lawson a six-race stint at VCARB to prove himself.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan assessed Perez’s future at Red Bull.

“Perez, you know, he’s now had, how many chances has he had?,” he said.

“Do you think he’ll have a drive next year, David? Not a chance. Not a chance.

“He’s a lovely, lovely, lovely guy. But we know lovely guys don’t win you Grand Prix.

“Whereas Lawson is the deal, he’s part of the family there, he’s part of the makeup and he should be in… He is the person that should be in that car.”

Former F1 driver David Coulthard also thinks the ‘writing is on the wall’ for Perez if he doesn’t up his game in the final three races.

Coulthard added: “Well, look, I’m not going to disagree with the fact, Checo, lovely guy.

“He has been a Grand Prix winner. He has been a loyal servant as the team have been to him.

“But unless something happens in the next three races that gives you a whole lot of confidence that it’s just an issue with this car, then the writing is very, very boldly on the wall.”