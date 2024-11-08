Christian Horner tips Lewis Hamilton to be a “challenger” again with Ferrari in 2025

"For sure, a driver of Lewis' quality is always going to be a challenger."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Christian Horner is confident Lewis Hamilton is “going to be a challenger” again when he switches to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world ahead of this season by announcing his move to Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

The move brings an end to his long association with Mercedes, having driven for the works team - or McLaren (which were powered by Mercedes) for his entire F1 career.

Despite taking two victories this season, Hamilton has generally struggled at Mercedes in 2024.

George Russell has held a decisive edge in qualifying, while on race day, the pair have been more even.

The last race in Sao Paulo was another low point for Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion struggling in wet conditions.

His 10th-place finish and cryptic radio message afterwards even led to suggestions he would take an early break - missing the final three races - to prepare for his Ferrari move.

This was quickly rejected by Mercedes.

Speaking to Talksport, Horner was asked about Hamilton’s seismic move.

"He's obviously coming out of a very comfortable environment, one that he knows very well over the last 10 years, more than 10 years. So that'll be a change for him,” Horner said.

"Charles Leclerc is another very fast driver. But Ferrari is a team that looks like they're picking up momentum. For sure, a driver of Lewis' quality is always going to be a challenger.

"He could be just jumping at the right time. He's obviously seen things that he's chosen to change teams for because he believes in the future of Ferrari, so that's going to be fascinating to see how that plays out."

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

