Franco Colapinto warned Red Bull chance “would be too soon” as rumours swirl

Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok has warned Williams driver Franco Colapinto that a switch to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen “would be too soon” and that it “could destroy him”.

Colapinto’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic after his run of impressive performances for Williams.

The Argentine has scored points twice since making his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix in place of Logan Sargeant.

With Williams’ driver line-up sorted for next year, Colapinto has been linked with possible moves to Sauber and the Red Bull family.

Sauber announced Gabriel Bortoleto as their second driver for next year, meaning Red Bull or RB are Colapinto’s only chance to be on the grid in 2025.

A seat could be available at either of Red Bull’s F1 teams if they finally decide to axe Sergio Perez.

Then it comes down to which driver Red Bull put alongside Verstappen in 2025.

Colapinto could be an option - but Chandhok feels he’s not quite ready.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Chandhok said: “I think it got fuelled a bit more when Christian Horner wandered down to “Clearly, there’s conversations going on. My personal view is, he’s clearly very quick [and] very talented.

“I think we’ll all admit including Williams that it’s been a bit of a surprise because his junior formula record didn’t suggest he’s going to be as good as he has been.

“Maybe he’s just well suited to an F1 car or the style of driving. But it would be a mistake to put him in a Red Bull.

“I think it would be too early. If they were talking about putting him in an RB, that would be a good, sensible choice and career progression for him. I think if they put him in a Red Bull alongside Max, it could destroy him. It would be too soon.”

With Red Bull sitting third in the F1 constructors’ championship behind McLaren and Ferrari, strengthening their driver line-up has to be a top priority.

If not Colpainto, Red Bull have Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda to choose from.