Monaco to remain on F1 calendar until 2031 after signing six-year extension

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2031 after signing a six-year extension.

Monaco has been ever-present on the F1 calendar since 1955, with the iconic street race often referred to as the ‘jewel in the crown’.

However, the legendary street track has received criticism in recent years for its lack of overtaking opportunities, making for dull races.

But due to the nature of Monte Carlo, significant tweaks to the layout are unlikely.

According to the Daily Mail, the extension is worth more than £150 million, with organisers agreeing to pay £25m per year.

The Monaco GP has typically took place during the last weekend in May.

From 2026, F1 will race in Monaco during the first full weekend in June.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1 and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership.

“This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco. It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics and to decrease the environmental impact of our global Championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030.”

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix from pole position as he won his home race for the first time.