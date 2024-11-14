Monaco to remain on F1 calendar until 2031 after signing six-year extension

Monaco will remain on the F1 calendar until 2031.

The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2031 after signing a six-year extension.

Monaco has been ever-present on the F1 calendar since 1955, with the iconic street race often referred to as the ‘jewel in the crown’.

However, the legendary street track has received criticism in recent years for its lack of overtaking opportunities, making for dull races.

But due to the nature of Monte Carlo, significant tweaks to the layout are unlikely.

According to the Daily Mail, the extension is worth more than £150 million, with organisers agreeing to pay £25m per year.

The Monaco GP has typically took place during the last weekend in May.

From 2026, F1 will race in Monaco during the first full weekend in June.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1 and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership.

“This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco. It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics and to decrease the environmental impact of our global Championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030.”

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix from pole position as he won his home race for the first time.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
Permutations: How Jorge Martin can win the 2024 MotoGP title at final round
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
19m ago
Charles Leclerc issues Ferrari concern for F1 Las Vegas GP: “On paper…”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
24m ago
A final clue about a forgotten MotoGP rider switch for 2025?
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Pedro Acosta “put points in the bin, I f***** everything up!”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
36m ago
Jack Miller got “grabbed by the guts and pulled into the tyre” at Sepang
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

BSB
News
1h ago
Every whisper we’ve heard about the 2025 BSB rider market
BSB
BSB
F1
News
1h ago
F1 75 Live explained: What is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
Moto2
News
2h ago
Yamaha to close VR46 Master Camp Moto2 team
Jeremy Alcoba
Jeremy Alcoba
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen gives “I hope I’m sick” reaction to F1 75 Live launch
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Monaco to remain on F1 calendar until 2031 after signing six-year extension
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP