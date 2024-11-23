Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’

Lando Norris has conceded the F1 2024 championship was “lost in the first six races” of the season but says he is “proud” to have challenged Max Verstappen.

The McLaren driver will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix one place behind title rival Verstappen in sixth, knowing he needs to score at least three more points than the Dutchman to keep his fading hopes of winning the championship alive.

Norris ultimately feels the championship was realistically won and lost during Red Bull’s early-season domination at a time McLaren lacked competitiveness. But the Briton insisted he will continue to do everything possible to delay Verstappen’s championship celebrations.

"I mean, whether he wins or not tomorrow, for me it's not going to change anything," Norris told media in Las Vegas.

"He's pretty likely to win the championship, but I'm here to race and do my best in every single race I can, whether Max finishes ahead or not, that's life. He's only just ahead of us today.

"I think we have a chance to beat them tomorrow, but I'll go out and do my best like I do in every single race. And whatever the outcome is, the outcome is.

"I'm the one there fighting Max, so I'm proud that it's me and not anyone else. Do I wish it could have gone a bit further down the line? Sure.

“But the race [for the title] was lost in the first six races of the year. That's when Max dominated, when Red Bull were too far ahead and points got to a gap which was just too difficult to claw back.

"So I'm proud. I'm happy we brought it as far, and it's us, no one else.”

Norris said his McLaren car was struggling “every corner with something different” during a challenging qualifying session in Las Vegas.

"Probably just the top three, four out of reach,” Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"Mercedes have easily been the quickest all weekend, that's clear. Ferrari have been with them. Both Red Bull and ourselves a decent chunk behind and that showed today.

"We expected a little bit more than where we were that's for sure.

“It could have been if just the lap came together, we are struggling every corner with something different. One lap it works, the next lap it doesn't and it's too difficult basically, too much of a challenge with our car.

“When you are trying to find lap time but not go over the limit it's a difficult balance. So just too much of a challenge for us and that showed."