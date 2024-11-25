Valtteri Bottas makes 'people there don't like me' claim as he doubts Red Bull links

Valtteri Bottas does not think he could be an option for Red Bull in F1 2025.

The 35-year-old Finn has been left without a drive for next season after Sauber opted to sign Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto to partner the incoming Nico Hulkenberg as part of the soon-to-be Audi team’s new line-up.

With Sergio Perez’s position at Red Bull looking precarious as he continues to struggle and underperform alongside Max Verstappen, Bottas had been tipped as a potential replacement for the under-pressure Mexican as a more experienced option.

But Bottas doubts he would be seriously considered, claiming he feels “like there are some people at Red Bull who don’t really like me”.

“I feel like there are some people at Red Bull who don’t really like me for some reason,” Bottas was quoted by RacingNews365 as telling media in Las Vegas.

“I don’t think it’s an option, but that’s my feeling.”

With General Motors closing in on securing an entry as F1’s 11th team in 2026, two more spaces on the grid could open up.

When asked if he would be interested in driving for the American car maker, Bottas responded: “Yes, I might!”

Bottas is expected to return to Mercedes for 2025 in a reserve driver role. He spent five years at Mercedes between 2017-21, winning 10 grands prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted in Las Vegas that it is “a matter of time” until Bottas rejoins the Silver Arrows.

“Nothing is signed, nothing is done but if we were to have him back in the family, we all would be all full of joy,” Wolff told Viaplay.

“What you can say is that if you have the opportunity in having a pilot like Valtteri back in the Mercedes family, with his ability, with his most recent experience of these modern cars, you can deem yourself super lucky.

“You know negotiations at the end, lawyers always want to make contracts fail! I'm joking they are great lawyers, and it's a matter of time.”