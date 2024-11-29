Williams offer driver market clue with Franco Colapinto-Red Bull verdict

“I can say that already but there’s nothing more than interest at this stage.”

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has confirmed Red Bull are interested in signing Franco Colapinto - but an official approach for the Argentine hasn’t been made.

Colapinto has impressed during his short time in F1 after replacing Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix.

He’s often been a close match for Alex Albon, scoring points on two occasions.

With Williams already securing Carlos Sainz as Albon’s teammate for 2025, there’s no space at the team for Colapinto.

After Sauber opted for Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg, Red Bull or VCARB remain Colapinto’s likeliest options in terms of a full-time seat.

Red Bull have expressed interest in Colapinto - but a seat will only become available if they finally decide to ditch Sergio Perez and promote either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after FP1 in Qatar, Vowles addressed speculation that Colapinto could join Red Bull’s second team in 2025.

“There is interest,” he replied. “I can say that already but there’s nothing more than interest at this stage. As far as I can tell, this is me reading the media more than anything else.

“They [Red Bull] want to wait a little bit, see what happens towards the end of the season.”

Vowles is adamant Colapinto has done enough to be in F1.

“The short answer is yes,” he added. “Without question, if you go back to Brazil there were incidents. You go back to Las Vegas and there were incidents. At that time he was faster than Gasly but he started the lap far too close to him and you know where Gasly ended up.

“He has the potential and pace in the car. That’s what you’re looking for out of a driver and he’s calm and collective under the immense amount of pressure that’s on him. So yes.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
3h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
4h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco