Williams offer driver market clue with Franco Colapinto-Red Bull verdict

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has confirmed Red Bull are interested in signing Franco Colapinto - but an official approach for the Argentine hasn’t been made.

Colapinto has impressed during his short time in F1 after replacing Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix.

He’s often been a close match for Alex Albon, scoring points on two occasions.

With Williams already securing Carlos Sainz as Albon’s teammate for 2025, there’s no space at the team for Colapinto.

After Sauber opted for Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg, Red Bull or VCARB remain Colapinto’s likeliest options in terms of a full-time seat.

Red Bull have expressed interest in Colapinto - but a seat will only become available if they finally decide to ditch Sergio Perez and promote either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after FP1 in Qatar, Vowles addressed speculation that Colapinto could join Red Bull’s second team in 2025.

“There is interest,” he replied. “I can say that already but there’s nothing more than interest at this stage. As far as I can tell, this is me reading the media more than anything else.

“They [Red Bull] want to wait a little bit, see what happens towards the end of the season.”

Vowles is adamant Colapinto has done enough to be in F1.

“The short answer is yes,” he added. “Without question, if you go back to Brazil there were incidents. You go back to Las Vegas and there were incidents. At that time he was faster than Gasly but he started the lap far too close to him and you know where Gasly ended up.

“He has the potential and pace in the car. That’s what you’re looking for out of a driver and he’s calm and collective under the immense amount of pressure that’s on him. So yes.”